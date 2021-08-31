At the Nicaragua Zoo, an endangered Bengal Tiger cub was born.

After its mother was unable to produce the milk required to nourish the latest addition to the endangered species, a Bengal tiger cub is being cared for by humans at Nicaragua’s National Zoo, according to the zoo’s director Eduardo Sacasa.

The tiger, which was born on Saturday at the National Zoo in Masaya, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of the capital Managua, is the fourth of its kind to be born there.

The four-day-old newborn, who has yet to be named, is “being given a special milk for cats,” according to Sacasa.

He described her as “really nice.”

Sacasa explained, “We’re taking care of her so she survives — this is a challenging phase for her because she didn’t have any colostrum for her natural defenses,” alluding to the early nutrient-dense milk mammals make shortly after birth.

Dalila, the cub’s mother, had given birth to a female white tiger cub named Nieve, or snow, in December, but despite the zoo’s particular care, the youngster died of respiratory difficulties only two weeks later.

Two other female tigers have given birth at Nicaragua’s National Zoo.

The newborns, according to Sacasa, give him optimism that the zoo can serve as a kind of “genetic center” for the species’ protection.

Bengal tigers are included on the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature as being in risk of extinction due to poaching and deforestation in their natural habitat in Asia.