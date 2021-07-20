At the new Lithuanian office, Taiwan will use its own name.

Taiwan declared on Tuesday that it will open an office in Lithuania under its vernacular name, a momentous diplomatic move that is sure to enrage China.

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, not the Taipei Office, will be Taiwan’s first diplomatic outpost in Europe in 18 years.

The move was described as “extremely significant” by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

“Lithuania is a fantastic partner for Taiwan because we share the same principles for freedom and democracy,” Wu said in a video briefing, adding that the two countries are on the “strategic frontlines of protecting democratic systems.”

The announcement is the latest in a string of indications that certain Baltic and central European countries are seeking stronger ties with Taiwan, even if it irritates China.

Beijing claims the island and has pledged to reclaim it one day, if necessary by force.

The Republic of China, a self-governing democracy with a population of 23 million people, is only recognized as a country by 15 other countries.

China attempts to keep Taipei isolated on the international stage, and it opposes any official use of the term “Taiwan” for fear of endorsing the island’s international legitimacy.

Through its Taipei Representative Offices, Taiwan maintains de facto diplomatic relations with dozens of countries.

Lithuania said in May that it was leaving China’s 17+1 cooperation forum with Central and Eastern European countries, citing the conference as “divisive.”

Since then, it has vowed to donate 20,000 coronavirus vaccinations to Taiwan and to build a representative office there.

Slovakia also stated last week that it would donate 10,000 vaccines to Taiwan as a thank you for the 700,000 masks Taipei sent to the central European country at the outset of the pandemic.

Closer connections with Taiwan have also been advocated by Czech politicians.

In 2019, Prague canceled a sister city arrangement with Beijing and inked one with Taipei, while China was enraged by Czech senate leader Milos Vystrcil’s high-profile visit to Taiwan last year.

Many other countries in the region still look to Beijing for commercial and political support, as well as coronavirus vaccines.

Following President Tsai Ing-victory wen’s in 2016, China severed official ties with Taiwan and increased diplomatic pressure.

Tsai, who was re-elected in a landslide last year, rejects Beijing’s claim that Taiwan is part of “one China” and instead sees the island as a de facto sovereign state.

Since 2016, Beijing has kidnapped seven of Taipei’s diplomatic partners and kept it out of international organizations including the United Nations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.