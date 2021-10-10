At the LPGA Founders Cup, South Korean Ko takes a four-stroke lead.

After the third round of the LPGA Founders Cup on Saturday, South Korean Ko Jin-young shot a two-under par 69 to take a four-stroke lead.

After 54 holes at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey, world number two Ko was at 13-under 200.

Ryu So-yeon of South Korea, Americans Lindsey Weaver and Elizabeth Szokol, and Yuka Saso of the Philippines were in a second-place pack four adrift on 204.

On Saturday, Ko, who opened with a 63 to match her LPGA career-low score, broke 70 for the 13th time in a row, leaving her one short of Annika Sorenstam’s all-time LPGA record for consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Defending winner Ko started the round with a two-stroke lead, bogeyed the fourth, but recovered with birdies on the par-3 fifth and par-4 sixth to finish at 12-under.

Ryu, who was second at the start of the day, faded early with bogeys at the fifth and sixth holes before rallying to shot 71.

Ko bounced back from a bogey on the ninth hole with a birdie on the 11th, then birdied the par-5 15th to extend her lead to four strokes before parring her way to the clubhouse.

Ko tied for second at the LPGA ShopRite Classic last week, following winning her ninth career LPGA championship and second of the year at Portland last month.

Saso, the defending US Women’s Open champion, birdied the fifth, sixth, and par-5 eighth holes, then added two more at 14 and 15 before making her lone bogey at 17. She finished with a 67.

“I’ll keep doing what I’ve been doing for the previous three days,” Saso added, “having fun and enjoying every shot.”

The 20-year-old Asian sensation claims that winning a big title has had no impact on her life.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me,” Saso added. “It didn’t significantly alter my life, but it does feel wonderful. It made me realize that I needed to concentrate more on my tasks. That victory means a lot to me.” Perrine Delacour of France, Lexi Thompson and top-ranked Nelly Korda of the United States, Caroline Masson of Germany, and Maria Fassi of Mexico made up the sixth-place pack on 206 points.

Fassi commented, “I’m very happy to be under par and in contention.” “I’m having a great time hitting the ball. All I have to do now is keep doing what I’m doing.” After early fog delays on Thursday and Friday kept golfers on the course until nightfall each day, several of the leaders had to finish their second rounds Saturday morning.