At the last EU Summit, Merkel received a standing ovation for her “monument.”

At her final EU summit on Friday, European leaders gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel a standing ovation following a 16-year reign in which she guided the group through major ups and downs.

Merkel has attended 107 EU summits, witnessing some of the most dramatic events in recent European history, including the eurozone financial crisis, Syrian refugee inflows, Brexit, and the establishment of the bloc’s groundbreaking pandemic recovery fund.

According to an official in the room, the host of the meetings, European Council chief Charles Michel, stated in a closed-door salute to her, “You are a monument.”

Michel compared an EU summit without Angela to Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower.

He presented Merkel with a perspex cube with a globe that he characterized as a “artistic depiction” of the Europa edifice, which hosts EU summits.

Merkel praised journalists for their long nights at summits with a customary lack of pomp, though she issued a sharp warning about the challenges still facing the EU and her German successor.

“In terms of my role as Federal Chancellor, I am leaving the European Union at a moment when there is cause for alarm,” she stated.

“We have overcome numerous crises,” she said, citing disagreements over migration, the bloc’s economy, and the rule of law in EU members as examples of ongoing issues.

Xavier Bettel, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, described Merkel as a “compromise machine” who “generally did find something to unify us” during protracted intra-EU talks.

He said, “Europe will miss her.”

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg of Austria described her as “unquestionably a great European” and “a refuge of peace, if you will, within the European Union.”

He predicted that her departure would “leave a hole.”

Her final summit, a two-day event in Brussels, relied on her soft-power abilities to defuse a simmering dispute with Poland over Poland’s rejection of the EU’s legal order, which many feared may be the EU’s next existential danger.

On the first day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki upheld a judgement by his country’s Constitutional Court on October 7 that stated that EU law applied only in specified, limited areas and that Polish law prevailed in all others.

Merkel, who is backed by French President Emmanuel Macron, has spent a lot of political capital pressing for discussion with Poland, warning of a “cascade” of legal battles if the issue goes to the European Court of Justice.

