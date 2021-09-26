At the Kosovo border, Serbian troops are on high alert.

Serbian forces were on high alert on Sunday after the Belgrade administration accused Kosovo of staging “provocations” by sending special police units to the border.

The ethnic Albanian-led administration in Kosovo dispatched police forces to an area predominantly occupied by minority ethnic Serbs who reject the authority of the government in Pristina on Monday, escalating already strained tensions between Serbia and its former breakaway region.

Hundreds of ethnic Serbs have been protesting daily against a decision to require drivers with Serbian registration plates to put on temporary plates while entering Kosovo, which Pristina calls a “reciprocal step.”

“No one here wants a fight, and I sincerely hope there won’t be one,” said Ljubo, a 45-year-old protester camped at the Jarinje border crossing.

“We urge Pristina to remove its forces and reverse the license plate decision,” says the group.

Hundreds of Serbs in Kosovo are protesting and blocking traffic on the highways leading to two border crossings with trucks.

“Following the (special police) troops’ provocations… Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has issued an order to raise the alert level for select Serbian army and police units, according to a statement from the Belgrade defense ministry.

After multiple sorties on Saturday, Serbian fighter jets could be spotted overflying the border region again on Sunday, according to an AFP correspondent.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, encouraged Serbia and Kosovo to de-escalate tensions “quickly withdrawing special police forces and dismantling barriers.”

In a statement, he stated, “Any more provocations or unilateral and uncoordinated measures are unacceptable.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he spoke with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti over the phone.

He tweeted, “It’s critical that both Belgrade and Pristina exercise restraint and return to conversation.”

Since the 1998-99 Serbian-Kosovar conflict, NATO forces have been stationed in Kosovo.

Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008, and regards Pristina’s decision on the license plates as implying Kosovo’s sovereign status.

Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia’s president, bemoaned the international community’s lack of response to Pristina’s “complete control of northern Kosovo by Pristina’s armoured vehicles for more than a week.”

“And when Serbian helicopters and planes are spotted above central Serbia, everyone becomes concerned,” Vucic said in a statement, adding that Serbia “will always conduct properly and seriously.”

Serbia was accused by Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Saturday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.