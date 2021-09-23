At the Hungary Summit, conservative leaders will discuss “family values.”

Former US Vice President Mike Pence and other conservative politicians are due to attend a meeting in Budapest on Thursday to debate demography and family values, further solidifying Hungary’s position as an EU bastion of conservatism.

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister who has been in power since 2010, has portrayed himself as a “illiberal” champion of “Christian Europe” who routinely conflicts with Brussels over his anti-migration and anti-LGBTQ policies.

The so-called Budapest Demographic Summit, which first took place in 2015, is organized every two years to protest migration and encourage Christian couples to have more children.

The presidents of state of the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia, and Serbia, as well as far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, who is rumored to be contemplating a run for the French presidency, are among those attending this week’s two-day event.

“I find that Viktor Orban has grasped the evolution of the globe… and defends the identity of his nation, and thus that of Europe,” Zemmour said on Tuesday on the CNews channel, which has been dubbed a “French Fox News” by detractors.

Orban told world politicians, religious leaders, and diplomats at the last meeting in 2019, that migration was contributing to “population displacement,” a loaded word used in extreme-right organizations.

Orban had unveiled a package of financial incentives to boost birth rates earlier that year, including a lifetime tax credit for women who had four or more children.

Orban welcomed politicians and other influencers who were turning increasingly right-wing and could “no longer find supporters within the European conservative mainstream,” according to Gabor Gyori of Budapest-based research tank Policy Solutions.

Last month, conservative American television star Tucker Carlson — one of the most popular commentators on the Fox network – broadcast from Hungary for a week, lavishing praise on Orban.

Orban cautioned against “intervention” in next year’s parliamentary elections, which are likely to be a tight battle and could result in his expulsion, in an interview with Carlson.

“Obviously, the international left will do everything they can to replace the government here in Hungary,” he stated.

The 58-year-old Hungarian’s anti-immigration initiatives, such as erecting border fences, drew plaudits from US ex-President Donald Trump, whom Orban referred to as “a wonderful friend of Hungary.”

Tensions between Hungary and its EU allies, on the other hand, erupted in June, this time over a contentious bill passed by the Hungarian parliament prohibiting the “promotion” of homosexuality to minors.

Orban criticized the EU of not approving his plan last week.