At the Hungary Summit, Conservative Leaders Defend “Strong Families.”

On Thursday, during a biennial demographic summit in Budapest attended by Western conservative leaders, Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized family values and lambasted the LGBTQ and gender “lobby,” cementing Hungary’s status as a bastion of conservatism in the European Union.

Orban, who has been in office since 2010, has branded himself as a “illiberal” champion of “Christian Europe,” and his anti-migration and anti-LGBTQ policies have repeatedly caused friction with Brussels.

The so-called Budapest Demographic Summit, which first took place in 2015, is organized every two years to protest migration and encourage Christian couples to have more children.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Donald Trump, was one of the first speakers at the two-day summit.

Pence urged Western nations to “renew and maintain our families, which are the foundations of our civilisations.”

He urged governments to “put families first” because “strong families generate strong communities, and strong communities make great nations.”

Pence praised Orban for offering tax breaks for mothers with four or more children, but slammed China’s one-child policy for “decades of abuses in the name of population management.”

“Hungary must defend itself because the western left-wing is attacking,” Orban responded.

“It is attempting to relativize the concept of family, and its tools are gender ideology and the LGBTQ lobby, which are targeting our children,” he said the meeting, which also included the heads of state of the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Serbia.

Tensions between Hungary and its EU allies to a head in June when the Hungarian parliament passed a controversial law prohibiting the “promotion” of homosexuality to minors.

Eric Zemmour, a French far-right pundit who is rumored to be planning a candidacy for the French presidency, is among the other speakers at the forum. Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, was supposed to attend but had to cancel.

“I find that Viktor Orban has grasped the evolution of the globe… and defends the identity of his nation, and thus that of Europe,” Zemmour said on Tuesday on the CNews channel, which has been dubbed a “French Fox News” by detractors.

Orban told world politicians, religious leaders, and diplomats at the last meeting in 2019, that migration was contributing to “population displacement,” a loaded word used in extreme-right organizations.

Orban welcomed politicians and other influencers who were turning increasingly right-wing and could “no longer find supporters within the European conservative mainstream,” according to Gabor Gyori of Budapest-based research tank Policy Solutions.

