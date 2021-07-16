At the gym, a woman was ‘fat shamed’ and told to leave because she was wearing a sports bra.

A lady claims she was told to leave the gym after being “fat shamed” for working out in a sports bra.

The woman, known on TikTok as Shelby, posted a sobbing video from her car after claiming she was kicked out of the gym only 15 minutes into her workout.

“I just went to the gym and the girl at the front desk stated that they have a policy, that you’re not allowed to wear sports bras to the gym, that you can’t be showing your belly,” Shelby, from Canada, said in the video, which can be viewed here. She stated that it is acceptable at this moment. But, just in case you didn’t know, that’s something to keep in mind for the future.”

“For reference, this is my shirt,” she replied, pointing to her clothes. It was probably like this in the first place. So I said, “OK, that’s cool.” I went to the gym to complete my 15-minute treadmill workout when the gym’s program supervisor approached me and asked me to leave. I’m completely humiliated.”

She captioned the video, “Idk why I’m even posting this,” with the hashtags “fatshaming,” “weightloss,” and “body image.” It has nearly 2 million views since it was posted at the end of last month.

“To be clear, I’m not accusing the gym of fat-shaming for asking me to leave,” the 26-year-old wrote in the comments. Because of the lady at the front desk’s comment, I labeled it. Her precise words were, ‘You can’t just have your belly hanging out.’

“And last, the only reason I tagged fat-shaming is because I truly feel if there was a smaller lady standing there at the desk, they wouldn’t have said that to her; ‘well, we can’t have our stomachs hanging out,’” she clarified in a follow-up video. That would not, in my opinion, have been said.”

Shelby, who did not name the gym, voiced her two issues with the situation after her first video went viral. She made it apparent that she was aware of the clothing requirement, but she was dissatisfied with the way the event was handled.

@shelby.bellz

