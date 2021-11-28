At the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Prince Andrew’s accuser hopes to see “justice done.”

Virginia Giuffre, a woman who claims she was trafficked as a teenager to Britain’s Prince Andrew, is expecting to see “justice done” from afar while Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial, according to her lawyer.

The trial of the British socialite will begin in Manhattan’s US District Court on Monday.

Prosecutors claim that Maxwell, 59, lured children as young as 14 to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein, and that she lied about her knowledge of his crimes when she testified in a previous case. On all charges, she has pled not guilty.

Prosecutors in the United States have decided not to press charges against Giuffre, instead focusing on four other women who claim to have been recruited by Maxwell as minors to be abused by Epstein. While awaiting trial on sex trafficking accusations, Epstein committed suicide in jail in 2019.

Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, said Giuffre will neither testify at Maxwell’s trial or attend to witness the proceedings from afar, but that she hopes to see “justice done” from afar.

“The one thing we don’t want to do is throw this trial off track—or give Maxwell’s counsel any excuse to do anything,” Boies said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday.

“It’s so much harder not to say something when you’re in court.” All we have to do now is sit back, light a candle, and send nice thoughts.” Boies has been contacted for more information.

Giuffre claims that when she was 17 and 18, Epstein and Maxwell flew her across the world for sexual meetings with billionaires, politicians, royalty, and leaders of state.

Giuffre accused Andrew of rape and purposefully inflicting emotional distress in a complaint filed last year. Maxwell and Epstein allegedly forced her to have sex with him in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands in the early 2000s, threatening her life if she refused.

Andrew has frequently rejected Giuffre’s charges, and in a formal response to the lawsuit, his counsel questioned her integrity.

Andrew’s lawyer wrote in a court filing, “For over a decade, Giuffre has profited from her allegations against Epstein and others by selling stories and photographs to the press and entering into secret agreements to resolve her claims against her alleged abusers, including Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.” “Most. This is a condensed version of the information.