At the Chilean border, Haitians and hopeful Venezuelans are caught up.

A night patrol encounters two groups of migrants making their way across Latin America in a coastal desert on Chile’s border with Peru: Haitians returning to Chile after failing to enter the United States, and Venezuelans pleading to be allowed in.

The despair of the returning Haitians contrasts strongly with the optimism of Venezuelans attempting to catch a bus to Santiago, Chile’s capital, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) south.

“We have our residency documents, and our son is Chilean, so I’m going back to work,” Isaiah, a young Haitian, explained.

He and his wife have just exited a Chilean police truck at the Chacalluta border complex, holding a sleeping infant in her arms. They were apprehended as they attempted to enter Chile on foot via an unofficial crossing near the shore.

According to Major Patricio Aguayo, chief of the 4th Chacalluta Police Station, Chilean border police have seen a change in the migratory flow of Haitians in recent months, with groups of up to 50 leaving the country.

“However, those attempts to withdraw were thwarted, and now we are seeing Haitian citizens returning to Santiago via plane,” he said.

Captain Giovanni Tamburrino added, “We presume this has to do with the fact that they are being turned back from the United States and that many are being prevented in Colombia.” He was referring to the recent US crackdown on Haitians attempting to enter the southern border.

Fearful and frustrated, the Haitians spend hours searching for tickets to various areas in central and southern Chile at the Arica airport or bus terminal.

Venezuelans, on the other hand, come to Chile with high hopes.

Diathnys, a 38-year-old Venezuelan nurse, had just been apprehended by the border patrol alongside six other Venezuelans, not far from where seven others had been apprehended by a Peruvian police vehicle.

She told AFP, trembling from the cold, that she had always wanted to go to Chile for a better quality of life.

Diathnys spent three years in Peru, like many Venezuelans near the Chilean border.

However, since socialist Pedro Castillo was elected president of Peru, the cost of “food has increased, many things have gotten out of hand, and frankly, I do not want to live in the same scenario that I did in Venezuela,” she stated, eager to travel to her sister’s house in Santiago.

Flights carrying Haitians wishing to flee Chile began arriving in Arica six months ago, according to an airport official, although Brief News from Washington Newsday.