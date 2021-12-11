At the Brazil Dump, a Christmas tree becomes a symbol of hope.

The image of 12-year-old Gabriel Silva rescuing a Christmas tree from a fetid mountain of trash, snapped by a photojournalist, instantly went viral.

Silva lives in a little mud cabin near to the dump in Pinheiro, northeastern Brazil, with his mother and two elder brothers.

Hundreds of trash-pickers vie for scraps of food with vultures, cats, dogs, and calves in a terrible landscape of rotting rubbish and abandoned plastic.

On November 8, Silva was searching through the garbage with his mother, like he does most days after school, when he discovered a blue plastic bag containing a miniature fake Christmas tree.

He says, “I’d never had a Christmas tree before.”

In the photos taken at the time by photographer Joao Paulo Guimaraes, his face has an incomprehensible expression, as if the shirtless young trash-picker was confused what to make of this find, which attracted him as a boy but would do nothing to feed his family.

However, as the image went viral on social media, the small plastic tree became an unexpected Christmas present.

Silva and his family now have a large, gleaming Christmas tree inside their dirt-floor hut — not the one from the landfill, but a gift from a benefactor inspired by the photos.

It’s just one of the many gifts the family has received.

“We’ve received clothing, mattresses, and food baskets. Thank God, we’ll be able to get by quite fine this year for Christmas “Maria Francisca Silva, Silva’s mother, is 45 years old.

There has also been money, thanks to internet collections, which has been a boon for Maria Francisca, who sells recyclable materials from the landfill for roughly 600 reais ($105) every month.

The family is looking forward to realizing their dream of owning a home in the near future.

Thanks to an initial donation of 500 reais, they were able to fulfill one long-held dream: construct a hydraulic pump to draw water up from their well, replacing the rope and bucket they previously relied on.

Silva, on the other hand, prefers the bicycle he received from a teacher at his school.

Silva spends a lot of his leisure time with his mother at the landfill.

“I’d rather bring him along. I’m afraid that if I let him go around in the street, he’ll get into drugs and do things he shouldn’t “she explains.

“He’s a good young man. He is always willing to assist me.” Silva has been transformed by the episode. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.