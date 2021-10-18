At the Beijing Olympics Flame Ceremony, activists unfurl the Tibetan flag.

At the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Greece on Monday, activists unfurled a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “no genocide.”

Following a ceremony in Olympia attended by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, the demonstrators produced the flag and banner.

Demonstrators standing amid the remains of the Ancient Olympic site were forced to take down the flag and banner by security guards, who then detained the activists.

The incident, which occurred a day after Tibet activists staged a protest at the Acropolis in Athens advocating for a boycott of next year’s Olympics, demonstrates the possibility for disturbances in China’s first Olympics since 2008.

Tibet has alternated between independence and Chinese domination throughout the centuries. In 1951, China “peacefully freed” the rocky plateau, bringing infrastructure and education to the hitherto undeveloped province.

However, many exiled Tibetans accuse China’s central government of religious repression and cultural erosion.

The Olympic flame was ignited in the ruins of the old Temple of Hera, the cradle of the Ancient Games, by the sun’s rays, as is customary.

“In these challenging times, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will be an essential moment to bring the globe together in a spirit of peace, friendship, and solidarity,” Bach stated before the activists unfurled the flag.

The event was only open to members of the International Olympic Committee, the Greek and Chinese Olympic committees, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and vaccinated members of the media due to coronavirus restrictions.

There will be no torch relay on Greek land, breaking with tradition.

Instead, the flame will be brought to Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium, a second-century venue that hosted both the 1896 and 2004 Olympic Games, where it will be handed over to the Beijing 2022 delegation on Tuesday and flown to China.