At the Air Show, China displays homegrown warplanes, combat drones, and space technology.

Homegrown gear on display at a highly anticipated air show in southern China includes prototype military drones and the newest in People’s Liberation Army Air Force firepower.

The China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, generally known as the Zhuhai Airshow, is the country’s largest of its type and takes place after an unusual three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Due to remaining public health measures, the number of international visitors has been reduced for the 13th edition, which runs from September 28 to October 3.

The Zhuhai Airshow is where the public may see present and future PLAAF hardware, which is increasingly designed and manufactured domestically. President Xi Jinping of China has embarked on a military modernisation program that will endure until the middle of the century, when he intends the PLA to be a world-class fighting force.

