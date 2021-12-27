At the age of 76, a lawyer who successfully argued a landmark US abortion case has died.

According to a former student and media reports, Sarah Weddington, who successfully argued the famous Roe v. Wade case that codified abortion as a legal right in the United States, died Sunday at the age of 76.

Weddington argued at the US Supreme Court on behalf of petitioner Norma McCorvey, also known as “Jane Roe,” against Dallas district attorney Henry Wade in 1973.

The Supreme Court eventually declared that abortion access is a constitutional right, overturning stringent state bans.

Weddington is said to be one of the youngest people to ever win a case before the US Supreme Court.

Susan Hays, a former student Democratic candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, stated on Twitter that she died “after a series of health challenges.”

Abortion has been legal in the United States for nearly 50 years, but it is still a divisive topic, with access to the operation varying by state.

Legal experts predict that the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade next year, paving the path for state-level absolute bans.

When state-led abortion restrictions proliferated across the country in 1998, Weddington raised concern.

“I picture Roe v. Wade as a home on the edge of a beach, with the sea coming under it and sweeping the sand away,” she explained.

“The house is still standing, but it is becoming increasingly vulnerable to flooding.”