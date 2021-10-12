At the age of 101, France’s last surviving WWII resistance hero passes away.

According to France’s defense minister, the only living French Resistance fighter who was granted the highest gallantry order by Charles de Gaulle for his World War II heroics has died at the age of 101.

Hubert Germain’s death is a somber end to a chapter in French history that saw the country surrender to Nazi invaders in 1940, be occupied, and then liberated four years later with the support of de Gaulle-inspired resistance fighters.

“I regret to inform you that Hubert Germain, the Order of the Liberation’s sole surviving member, has died,” Defense Minister Florence Parly told French legislators.

“This is a critical juncture in our history,” she remarked.

The Elysee Palace said in a statement that President Emmanuel Macron “bows down in front of the life of this icon of Free France.”

Germain was one of 1,038 people awarded the Order of the Liberation by Charles de Gaulle, the French Resistance commander and later president, for their bravery.

Germain was inspired by de Gaulle’s plea for resistance on June 18, 1940, issued from BBC studios in London, after being shocked by French collaborationist leader Philippe Petain’s call to lay down arms against the Germans.

Germain fought in the crucial battles of Bir-Hakeim in Libya, El Alamein in Egypt, and Tunisia as a member of the French Free Forces and the Foreign Legion.

In August 1944, he also took part in the decisive French-led assault on Mediterranean beaches, marking his first return to home territory in years.

He fought for the liberation of Toulon in the south, the Rhone Valley and Lyon in the center, the Vosges mountains and Alsace in the east, and the southern Alps near the end of the war.

A third of the Resistance heroes honored by de Gaulle died in battle, while 80% of the survivors were wounded.

Edgard Tupet-Thome died in September 2020 at the age of 100, and Daniel Cordier died in November of the same year at the age of 100.

Germain last appeared in public in June of this year, when he met Macron at Mont Valerien, the hilltop castle west of Paris where German forces killed over 1,000 surrendered fighters and hostages.

Macron gave Germain a crimson belt and kissed him on both cheeks as he was lifted out of his wheelchair. Before putting on his military cap, Germain saluted the president.

“Hubert Germain, the last of the Order of the Liberation’s 1,038 members, has died,” Macron posted on Twitter.

