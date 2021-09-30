At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, no foreign fans will be permitted.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday that next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing will be conducted without foreign spectators, with tickets only available to Chinese fans.

Only fully vaccinated players would be excluded from the 21-day quarantine, according to the IOC. Athletes with a “justified medical exemption” will have their cases taken into consideration.

Upon arrival, all attendees will be placed inside a secure bubble that includes all Games-related sites and stadiums, as well as lodging, food, and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The decisions, which were published by the IOC but implemented by Chinese organizers, are a preview of a package of measures that will be released in October to avoid the Games from becoming a source of contamination.

After the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed for a year due to the worldwide health crisis, spectators were banned from practically all sites.

The “closed-loop management system,” which includes all local and international Games participants and employees in the bubble, will be checked on a daily basis.

The Beijing Olympics are set to take place from February 4 to February 20, 2022.