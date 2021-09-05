At talks with the opposition in Mexico, the Venezuelan government signals “partial agreements.”

On Saturday, a top Venezuelan official said that talks between the government and the opposition to end the country’s long-running political crisis have resulted in “partial accords.”

The opposition hopes to use the negotiations in Mexico City to win guarantees of free and fair regional elections in the fall, while Nicolas Maduro’s government wants to lift international sanctions on his economically ravaged country.

“We have been primarily working on partial accords, particularly those related to serving the people of Venezuela,” said parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez, who led the government delegation.

However, officials refused to reveal the content of the agreements, and one opposition delegation source told AFP that “so far nothing has been negotiated.”

The negotiations, which are being mediated by Norway and sponsored by Mexico, are aimed at resolving the issue that has dogged Maduro’s eight-year presidency.

The talks have a seven-point agenda that includes reducing sanctions, political rights, and electoral guarantees – but not Maduro’s resignation, which the opposition accuses him of rigging his reelection in 2018.

According to Rodriguez, the administration is “extremely attentive” to any economic assurances that have been “wrested, obstructed, robbed, and removed from the people of Venezuela,” and Maduro is seeking a partial, if not complete, relaxation of sanctions in exchange for concessions to the opposition.

The major opposition group led by Juan Guaido declared this week that it would stop a three-year election boycott and vote in November’s mayoral and gubernatorial elections.

Before the talks began, Gerardo Blyde, the head of the opposition delegation, expressed hope that the talks would “seek to alleviate the crisis,” but added that the crisis stemmed from “very serious basic problems, from a model that failed in Venezuela and does not recognize the democratic and constitutional order.”

He went on to say that it’s “a process that is just getting started, that is difficult and intricate.”

Neither Maduro nor Guaido, who is recognized by more than 60 countries as the country’s president, were expected to join the closed-door discussions, which were set to go until Monday.

Guaido tweeted, “We are in Mexico looking for a national salvation pact to respond to the situation, obtain the conditions for free and fair elections, and save our democracy.”

Attempts to resolve the situation in previous rounds of comparable negotiations in recent years have failed.