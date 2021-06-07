At only 33 inches wide, a woman transforms the world’s smallest bathroom.

After disclosing the room was only 33 inches wide—the width of a doorframe—a woman has recounted her difficult “hellscape” of a bathroom remodel.

After purchasing her first apartment in Glasgow, Scotland, Amber Milne filmed her interior overhaul.

Milne bought the 117-year-old flat and started about renovating it while imbuing it with her own personality.

As she sanded floors, painted walls, and ripped out old carpet, she documented her progress on TikTok and Instagram.

But it was the bathroom, with its cramped quarters measuring less than three feet wide, that gave her the greatest trouble.

The antiquated suite, which featured black and white accents, was