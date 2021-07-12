At least until August, Greece prohibits unvaccinated people from entering bars and theaters.

Unvaccinated people will be barred from all indoor business locations, including bars, theaters, and cinemas, beginning Friday and lasting until the end of August.

These limits are part of a new required policy introduced Monday to avoid another Greek island lockdown.

Nurses in nursing homes, as well as private and state-run hospitals, will be forced to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine or risk being suspended.

“No one can claim ignorance about the coronavirus after a year and a half,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address. “The country will not be shut down again because of the mentality of a few people… The risk is not Greece, but unvaccinated Greeks.”

Since late June, 19 illnesses have been reported in Greece, with officials blaming carelessness in pubs and restaurants as well as the emergence of the extremely virulent Delta variety. Over the course of seven days, the number of daily infections per 100,000 residents increased from 3.5 on June 24 to over 17 presently.

Just over 40% of residents have been fully vaccinated, but vaccine appointments have been declining in recent weeks, leading the government to put further pressure on vaccine skeptics.

On Thursday, authorities will begin collecting vaccine requests from minors over the age of 14 who have parental permission.

Long lockdowns and a sharp reduction in tourism in 2020 stalled Greece’s financial improvement and sent the country into recession, with the economy dropping 8.2% last year. According to the European Commission, output will increase by 4.3 percent this year and by 6% in 2022 if tourism recovers and additional lockdowns are averted.