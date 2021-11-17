At least two people were killed in a bombing in Kabul’s Shiite district.

Officials reported at least two people were killed and five others were injured in a bomb strike on a minibus in Kabul on Wednesday, the latest jihadist-claimed incident in the Afghan capital.

The truck was burned in Dasht-e-Barchi, a suburb dominated by minority Hazara Shiites, according to a Taliban official.

“According to our first findings, the device was mounted to a minibus. We’ve started looking into it “he stated

Various Taliban representatives provided conflicting accounts of the casualties.

When the device went off, an AFP employee was nearby.

He stated, “I heard a loud explosion… when I turned around, a minibus and a cab were on fire.”

“I also witnessed ambulances rushing to the scene to transport the injured and deceased to the hospital.”

The Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K) claimed credit, claiming that two separate explosions “killed and maimed more than 20 apostates” on its Telegram channel.

The word is used by IS to refer to Shiites.

In an attack claimed by IS-K last week, a journalist was murdered and at least four others were injured when a bomb wrecked another van in the same region.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August, the jihadists have increased their operations, and earlier this month they invaded the city’s National Military Hospital, murdering at least 19 people and wounded more than 50 others.

IS-K has also claimed responsibility for multiple strikes in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan and a hub of IS-K activities.