At least ten people have gone missing after a building in Turkey collapsed.

On Tuesday, a two-story building crowded with shoppers and restaurants in eastern Turkey collapsed, trapping at least ten people beneath the rubble.

During evening rush hour in Malatya, the event occurred on a major thoroughfare in the eastern plains city of Malatya, as inhabitants filled shops on their way home from work.

According to witnesses and news sources, the structure collapsed during planned renovations, causing damage to one of the supporting columns.

“The building began to crumble after I heard a crack. There was a cloud of dust that appeared. It was as if it were the day of judgment “Turhan Cobanoglu, a witness, told HaberTurk television.

Thirteen people were brought to the hospital, according to Turkey’s AFAD emergency agency, as rescuers looked for signs of life beneath mountains of debris spilling across one of Malatya’s main thoroughfares.

When the building collapsed at 4:50 p.m., officials issued conflicting accounts about how many people were believed to be inside the numerous restaurants and shops.

According to local mayor Osman Guder, between 20 and 25 people are still believed to be trapped inside.

Enver Kiraz, the chairman of Malatya’s main opposition CHP party, said that up to 30 people were trapped.

“A chicken restaurant, a dried nuts shop, and a bakery were all located on the first floor. There was also a coffee shop on the second level “Kiraz spoke with AFP over the phone.

“It’s a pretty crowded street. Some persons were harmed, as far as I know, while going past the building.” However, HaberTurk later stated that only ten persons were still missing.

According to accounts in the media, two of those rescued had critical injuries.

As the evening wore on, television images showed rescuers using construction diggers to remove massive slabs of wreckage and listening for indications of any survivors.

A series of disasters, including a wave of wildfires and two flash floods, have wreaked havoc on Turkey this year, killing over 100 people.

When it was revealed in August that Turkey no longer possessed operational firefighting jets, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced intense political pressure.

The fatal flash floods washed out homes in mountain valleys, prompting questions about why officials were allowing building permits in areas prone to severe weather.

The state and regional agencies were completely mobilized in the search and rescue mission, according to Erdogan’s communications director Fahrettin Altun.

Altun wrote, “Our prayers and emotions are with our Malatya brothers and sisters.”