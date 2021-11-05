At least eight people have died as a result of flash floods in Indonesia.

After flash floods on Java island killed at least eight people, Indonesian rescuers hurried on Friday to discover survivors behind mud-strewn hillsides, according to the disaster agency.

Torrential rains in Malang and the highland city of Batu triggered flash floods on Thursday, inundating homes with mud and debris and destroying local bridges.

Six individuals were rescued alive from the wreckage, while rescuers discovered a half-dozen bodies in Batu and two more in Malang.

According to Indonesia’s national disaster mitigation agency, crews hurried to find several more persons missing in Batu on Friday, while the deceased were placed in body bags.

“We are currently looking for three people who are still missing,” said the agency’s chairman, Abdul Muhari, in a statement.

During the rainy season, which began in September, fatal landslides and flash floods are widespread across the Southeast Asian archipelago.

According to environmentalists, disasters are frequently triggered by deforestation and poor mitigation planning.

Last month, a landslide induced by severe rains in Sumatra killed seven people.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja converted small towns into mudslides and destroyed trees in a cluster of far-eastern Indonesian islands and neighboring Timor Leste in April, killing over 200 people.