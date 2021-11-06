At least 8 people were killed in a crush at a Texas music festival.

Authorities say at least eight people died and dozens more were injured in a crush at the Astroworld music festival in Texas on Friday night.

The incident began at 9 p.m., when “the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage,” according to Houston fire chief Samuel Pena.

“That produced some panic and it started causing some injuries,” Pena said during a press conference outside NRG Park. “People began to fall out, get unconscious, and it created extra panic.”

“We had at least eight verified fatalities tonight, and scores of others were hurt,” he added, adding that the cause of death would have to wait until medical investigations were done before it could be determined.

He claimed, “We brought 17 individuals to the hospital… 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.”

According to Pena, some 50,000 people attended American musician Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Scott was on stage at the time of the incident and paused his performance on many occasions when he noticed fans in distress near the stage, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Police in Houston stated they were looking into the cause of the mass casualty incident and reviewing video from the arena.

“We had many folks down on the ground undergo some form of cardiac arrest over the period of just a few minutes,” police chief Larry J Satterwhite said, adding that they talked with concert organizers and the event was called off.

Authorities then announced that the festival had been canceled and that it would not be held on Saturday.

Footage from NRG Park that has been circulating on social media shows throngs of people storming the gates, with security unable to keep up.

Several people were spotted collapsing, causing the metal detectors at the arena entry to malfunction, but it is unclear if this occurrence was related to the deaths.

Authorities, on the other hand, reported that more than 300 individuals were hurt at the event throughout the day, including those with minor scratches and bruises.

Scott founded Astroworld, a music festival that debuted in 2018.

The 29-year-old rapper, who is married to celebrity socialite Kylie Jenner and has a child with her, rose to prominence in 2013 and has received six Grammy nominations.

The rappers Chief Keef and 21 Savage, as well as the Australian rock band Tame Impala, were among the other acts slated to perform at the festival over the weekend.

Scott was joined onstage by Canadian rap sensation Drake during his headline show late Friday.