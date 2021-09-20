At least 8 people were killed by a student at a Russian university.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR), a student gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing eight people and injuring six more.

Shortly after the shooting, the shooter was apprehended at Perm State University, almost 900 miles from Moscow. The gunman has been “neutralized” and captured, according to the SKR, which handles major crime investigations.

Students were seen jumping from the first story of the school building to the ground and running for their lives in video footage from the event. Just after 11.30 a.m. local time, the incident occurred.

The gunman was recognized as a young male university student by the SKR.

Another school shooting has occurred in Russia, this time at Perm State University. According to Russian intelligence agencies, there have been casualties. pic.twitter.com/jkeyGDLO05

20 September 2021 — Mike Eckel (@Mike Eckel)

The reason for the shooting remains a mystery.

Russian gun laws are tight, but some types can be purchased for hunting, self-defense, or recreation once potential owners pass examinations and meet other restrictions.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.