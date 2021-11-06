At least 8 people are killed after a crowd rushes the stage at a Texas rap concert.

Authorities said Saturday that a crush provoked by a throng rushing toward the stage at a Travis Scott rap event in Texas left at least eight people dead and hundreds injured amid pandemonium and panic.

Around 50,000 people were in attendance at NRG Park in Houston on Friday night when the throng began surging toward the stage while Scott performed.

“That produced some panic and it started causing some injuries,” Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said during a press conference Friday night. “People began to fall out, became unconscious, and that created extra panic.”

“We had at least eight verified fatalities tonight, and scores of others were hurt,” he added, adding that the cause of death would have to wait until medical investigations were done before it could be determined.

According to Pena, 17 patients were brought to the hospital, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest.

Authorities reported more than 300 people were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Scott paused his performance numerous times when he noticed people in distress near the stage.

According to the Chronicle, survivors recounted chaotic scenes with people pressed up against one another and many unable to breathe.

“We were clinging to each other to keep from being separated,” stated one survivor. “You may easily drift apart if you let go.” One concertgoer recalled bringing a man who had fallen to his death over the arena’s barricades while witnessing paramedics try CPR.

For the two-day Astroworld music festival, more than 360 police officers and 240 security guards were on hand.

Lina Hidalgo, a senior Harris County administrator, described the night as “very terrible.”

“Our hearts are torn,” she added, “since people come to these events to have a wonderful time and make memories.”

The cause of the event is being investigated by Houston police, who are reviewing surveillance evidence from the arena.

“We saw many folks down on the ground experience some form of cardiac arrest in the span of just a few minutes,” assistant police chief Larry Satterwhite said.

“Right there and then, we started doing CPR and relocating individuals.”

As the concert went on, videos on social media showed paramedics resuscitating unconscious fans in the audience.

The rest of the Astroworld festival, which was supposed to go on until Saturday, has been canceled.

“Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight,” they wrote on the event’s Instagram page, “particularly those we lost and their loved ones.” “We’re concentrating on assisting local officials.”

