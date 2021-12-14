At least 62 people were killed in a gas truck explosion in Haiti.

A gas tanker truck exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, killing at least 62 people, according to a local official, with overburdened medics predicting the death toll would rise.

The explosion is the latest calamity to strike the impoverished Caribbean nation, which is afflicted by gang warfare, government gridlock, and severe fuel shortages.

“We already have 62 deaths,” said Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor, adding that authorities were still searching for bodies among the burnt rubble in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second-largest city on the northern coast.

Almonor earlier reported a horrifying scene at the blast site, saying he saw more than 50 individuals “burned alive” and that identifying them was “difficult.”

Hundreds of people were hurt, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that he, along with additional doctors and health workers, would be headed to the area.

The truck is suspected to have flipped over when the driver lost control while swerving to avoid a motorbike taxi, according to Almonor.

Fuel poured down the road, prompting people to rush to collect the tanker’s gas, a valuable commodity in Haiti as the country grapples with a chronic fuel scarcity brought on by criminal gangs’ tightening hold on the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Around 40 residences in the region were also set ablaze, according to Almonor, although no information on the number of victims inside the homes was known at the time.

As the injured were transferred to the nearby Justinien University Hospital, the facilities became overburdened.

A nurse told AFP, “We don’t have the ability to treat the number of critically burned victims.”

“I’m concerned we won’t be able to save everyone,” she expressed her concern.

Two individuals died at the hospital, according to a doctor who spoke to local radio station Magik9. Another 40 patients were critically injured, according to the doctor.

“The people have been scorched over 60% of their bodies,” he stated.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Henry said he will pay a visit to the injured and “use this occasion to express my solidarity with the bereaved families.”

He has previously stated that field hospitals will be quickly deployed to assist in the care of bomb casualties.

Following the explosion, Henry, who has been president since July after president Jovenel Moise was slain in a still-unsolved plot, declared a period of national mourning.

Haiti has never had enough energy to suit its population’s requirements. The state-run Haiti electric service barely delivers a few hours of power every day, even in well-off districts of the capital.

