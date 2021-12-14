At least 60 people were killed in a gas tanker explosion in Haiti.

A gas tanker truck exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, killing at least 60 people, according to a local official, with medics reporting that the death toll could rise.

The explosion is the latest calamity to strike the impoverished Caribbean nation, where armed gangs have suffocated supplies, causing catastrophic gasoline shortages, and the president’s assassination five months ago remains a mystery.

“We have now identified 60 deaths,” Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said, adding that police were still combing the charred rubble in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second-largest city on the northern coast, for additional victims.

Almonor earlier reported a horrifying scene at the blast site, saying he saw more than 50 individuals “burned alive” and that identifying them was “difficult.”

The truck is suspected to have flipped over when the driver lost control while swerving to avoid a motorbike taxi, according to Almonor.

Fuel poured down the road, prompting people to rush to collect the tanker’s gas, a valuable commodity in Haiti as the country grapples with a chronic fuel scarcity brought on by criminal gangs’ tightening hold on the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Around 20 residences in the region were also set ablaze, according to Almonor, although no information on the number of victims inside the homes was known at the time.

As the injured were transferred to the nearby Justinien University Hospital, the facilities became overburdened.

A nurse told AFP, “We don’t have the ability to treat the number of critically burned victims.”

“I’m concerned we won’t be able to save everyone,” she expressed her concern.

Two individuals died at the hospital, according to a doctor who spoke to local radio station Magik9. Another 40 patients were critically injured, according to the doctor.

“The people have been scorched on almost 60% of their bodies,” she stated.

Following the incident, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a period of national mourning, claiming that scores of people were injured.

“I learned with grief and emotion last night in Cap-Haitien of the dreadful news of a gas tanker explosion,” Henry tweeted.

“Three days of national mourning will be declared across the country in honor of the victims of this disaster that has wreaked havoc on the Haitian people.”

Field hospitals will be quickly sent to assist in the care of the bomb victims, Henry pledged.

Field hospitals will be quickly sent to assist in the care of the bomb victims, Henry pledged.

The Caribbean country has never been able to create enough power to suit the needs of its whole people. Even in affluent areas of the city, the government-run Haiti electric utility is the only option.