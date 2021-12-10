At least 53 people were killed in a truck accident on a migrant route in Mexico.

At least 53 migrants were killed in Mexico on Thursday after a truck carrying them collapsed in the southern state of Chiapas, a crucial transit hub for people seeking to reach the United States.

Thousands of individuals make the lengthy and perilous voyage, frequently in search of a life free of violence and poverty in their native South American countries.

According to a preliminary assessment from the prosecutor’s office in Chiapas, on the border with Guatemala, at least 58 persons were hurt in the truck, three of them were critically injured.

“The crying was unbearable to hear. I was merely considering assisting, “Sabina Lopez, an 18-year-old who lives near the accident scene, told AFP.

The majority of the travelers were from Guatemala, according to Luis Manuel Garcia of the Chiapas Civil Protection Directorate, which will take up the investigation into the disaster.

Officials claimed the driver, who fled the scene, appeared to be speeding when he lost control of the vehicle on the route between Chiapa de Corzo and Tuxtla Gutierrez.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the Mexican president, expressed his sympathies on Twitter, calling the tragedy “extremely painful.”

“Law enforcement will determine who is responsible,” said local state governor Rutilio Escandon, adding that those injured would be treated as soon as possible.

As rescue personnel, ambulances, and police officers swarmed over the area, AFP spotted rows of dead covered in white blankets along the roadway.

Lopez, who lives nearby in the famed El Refugio neighborhood, said she observed a man pleading with his injured partner.

She recalls him telling her, “Don’t go to sleep, don’t close your eyes.” “Keep in mind what you said to your mum! Please bear with me.” Isaias Diaz, a resident who came 15 minutes after the accident, described the scene as “awful,” with “a lot of people lying around, some of them already dead.” Diaz stated that he witnessed “There were five or six youngsters who were clearly harmed. People with shattered legs, ribs, heads, neck slashes, and everything else.” “The weeping, the agony, the despair. It was a dreadful atmosphere, to say the least “he stated

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has promised to provide consular support to any of his compatriots, including repatriation efforts.

Human traffickers working along the border from Guatemala into Mexico, where they subsequently travel north to the US border, most commonly transport unauthorized migrants hidden in trucks.

