At least 50 people were killed in a gas tanker explosion in Haiti.

According to a local authority, at least 50 people were murdered when a gas tanker exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, with the death toll expected to grow.

“I observed between 50 and 54 individuals burned alive on the spot,” stated Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor. “It’s impossible to identify them,” Almonor added, adding that the explosion set fire to “approximately 20” homes in the vicinity.

“We can’t say how many casualties are inside the houses just now,” he said.

As the injured were transferred to the nearby Justinien University Hospital, the facilities became overburdened.

A nurse told AFP, “We don’t have the ability to treat the number of critically burned victims.”

“I’m concerned we won’t be able to save everyone,” she expressed her concern.

The explosion killed “around 40 people,” according to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who also declared a period of national mourning.

“I learned with regret and anguish last night in Cap-Haitien of the dreadful news of a gas tanker explosion,” he tweeted.

“Three days of national mourning will be declared across the country in honor of the victims of this tragedy that has wracked the whole Haitian nation,” he said.

Ariel stated that field hospitals would be quickly dispatched to assist in the care of bomb casualties.

According to Almonor, the truck driver appeared to lose control while swerving to avoid a motorbike taxi, causing the tanker to flip over.

Gasoline spilled down the road, according to Almonor, and people rushed to collect the tanker’s gas, which is currently in short supply as Haiti grapples with a chronic fuel scarcity caused by criminal gangs’ tightening grip on the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The Caribbean country has never been able to create enough power to suit the needs of its whole people. The state-run Haiti electric service barely delivers a few hours of power every day, even in well-off districts of the capital.

Those who can afford it rely on expensive generators, which are no assistance in the face of a severe fuel shortage caused by gangs blocking access to the country’s oil facilities in the capital and surrounding areas.