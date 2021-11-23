At least 45 people were killed in a bus accident in Bulgaria.

A bus caught fire south of Sofia early Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen youngsters, according to officials.

The cause has yet to be confirmed, but officials believe the bus smashed into guardrails after a fire broke out on board.

The collision happened around 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) on a route about 40 kilometers (26 miles) from Sofia, near the village of Bosnek. There were no other vehicles involved.

“A total of 12 victims were under the age of 18,” stated national police commander Stanimir Stanev.

According to bTV, 45 of the 52 passengers on the bus were slain.

“The driver died right away, so no one was able to open the doors,” he explained.

A 16-year-old girl was among the seven survivors, according to North Macedonian Health Minister Venko Filipce.

After visiting the survivors in a Sofia hospital where they were being treated for major burns, he revealed that all seven — two women and five men — come from the same family.

Maya Arguirova, the head of the treatment center for serious burns where they were evacuated, reported that survivors “jumped out of the windows.”

The corpse of the completely burned-out bus was visible, having broken through the guardrails separating the two sides of the highway.

The bus was traveling from Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, to Skopje, North Macedonia, according to bTV.

The vehicle was registered to the “Besa trans” travel agency in Macedonia, according to local media. “Besa trans” organizes touristic and shopping journeys to Istanbul.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia told official news agency MIA that he had spoken to one survivor.

“They were sleeping in the bus when an explosion was heard, he stated. They were able to break one of the windows and save a few individuals as a result. Unfortunately, none of the others were successful “he stated

“It’s a terrible tragedy… 12 of the casualties are under the age of 18, and the remainder are young folks in their 20s and 30s. The majority of them are our nationals, but there are (a few) Serbians among them “Added he.

However, while the bus’s two drivers were Macedonians, the passengers were Albanians, according to police chief Stanev.

“Based on preliminary information, the bus was carrying 52 individuals, including two drivers of Macedonian nationality and 50 passengers of Albanian nationality,” he stated.

Bulgaria's temporary Prime Minister Stefan Yanev and Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, as well as local media, raced to the crash site Tuesday morning.