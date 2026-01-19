At Least 39 Dead, Over 150 Injured in Spain’s Worst Rail Tragedy in Years

Spain is grappling with one of its most devastating train accidents in recent memory, as a catastrophic derailment and collision involving two high-speed trains on January 18, 2026, near Adamuz, Andalusia, left at least 39 people dead and more than 150 injured. The incident, which unfolded on a straight stretch of track, has prompted widespread mourning and a national investigation into its cause.

The disaster occurred at 6:40 p.m. local time when an Iryo-operated train, traveling from Malaga to Madrid, derailed and crashed into a Renfe train heading from Madrid to Huelva. The impact was so violent that several carriages were overturned, and part of the Renfe train tumbled down an embankment. In the chaos that followed, survivors were forced to scramble through shattered windows and even onto the train roofs, according to footage verified by CNN.

Ongoing Search for Victims

By the morning of January 19, the death toll had climbed to at least 39, with authorities cautioning that the final number could rise. Among the fatalities was the driver of the Renfe train. Emergency teams, including troops from the Spanish military, rushed to the scene to aid in the difficult rescue efforts. Cordoba fire chief Paco Carmona described the task as challenging, noting that many victims were still trapped in narrow spaces. In total, 152 people sustained injuries, 24 of them seriously. A reception center in Adamuz has been set up to support survivors, and 73 injured passengers were sent to hospitals across the region.

As the rescue operation continues, the trauma faced by survivors has been compounded by the emotional toll. One passenger, Maria San José, recalled, “There are many injured. I am still trembling,” while another described the harrowing moments just before the crash, saying the train “started to shake a lot, and it derailed from coach 6 behind us. The lights went out.” Many survivors are still recovering from the physical and psychological shock of the crash.

Investigation Underway as Authorities Seek Answers

Authorities are baffled by the cause of the derailment, particularly given that the section of track where it occurred had been recently renewed as part of a €700 million upgrade in May 2025. Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente expressed confusion during a press conference, noting that the accident took place on a straight stretch of track—a highly unusual location for such an incident. Investigators are closely examining both the relatively new Iryo train and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The tragedy has disrupted Spain’s high-speed rail network, with over 200 trains nationwide canceled as a result. Passengers stranded at stations in Madrid, Seville, Malaga, and other cities have been left waiting for alternative travel arrangements. Meanwhile, psychological support teams have been deployed to assist the families of victims and survivors.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addressed the nation, calling the accident “a night of deep pain for our country.” He extended his condolences to those affected by the tragedy. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who were attending a funeral in Athens, also issued a statement expressing their deepest sympathies.

The disaster has drawn comparisons to Spain’s 2013 Galicia crash, which killed 79 people, and has raised new questions about the safety and maintenance of the country’s high-speed rail system. Despite being one of Europe’s most advanced rail networks, Spain now faces intense scrutiny over how such a tragedy could have occurred on a modern, well-maintained track.