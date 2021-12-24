At least 32 people were killed in a ferry fire in Bangladesh.

A full ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least 32 people, authorities said, in the latest marine catastrophe to strike the impoverished low-lying nation.

Early in the morning, near the southern rural village of Jhalokathi, 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of the capital Dhaka, an incident occurred. Around 500 people were on board the ship.

“In the middle of the river, the three-story Obhijan 10 caught fire. We’ve found 32 bodies so far. It’s possible that the death toll will grow. The majority killed in the fire, and a few drowned after jumping into the river “Moinul Islam, the local police head, told AFP.

According to Islam, the fire started in the engine room and spread to the ferry, which was filled with passengers coming home from Dhaka.

“We’ve sent about 100 people to Barisal hospitals with burn injuries,” he said.

The disaster was the latest in a series of such mishaps in the delta region, which is crisscrossed by rivers.

Poor maintenance, inadequate safety regulations at shipyards, and overpopulation are all blamed by experts in the 170 million-strong South Asian nation.

Fires are also a common cause of death and injury. A fire in a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town west of Dhaka, killed 52 people in July.

In February 2019, a fire ripped through Dhaka flats where chemicals were illegally stored, killing at least 70 people.

When a passenger boat and a sand-laden cargo ship crashed in a lake in eastern Bangladesh in August, at least 21 people were killed.

When the cargo ship’s steel bow slammed into the other vessel near the town of Bijoynagar, the boat was allegedly carrying 60 passengers.

After the cargo ship’s steel tip connected with the boat, forcing the passenger ship to capsize, divers had to search the deep muddy waters for more bodies.

In two separate accidents in April and May, 54 people were murdered.

Sand-transporting vessels are low in the water and difficult to notice in rough conditions, especially in low light.

A ferry sank in Dhaka in June of last year after being hit from behind by another ship, killing at least 32 passengers.

In February 2015, an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo vessel, killing at least 78 passengers.