At least 30 people were killed in a massacre blamed on jihadists in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At least 30 people were shot or hacked to death by rebels in northeastern DR Congo, according to local and UN sources.

Civil society members attributed the attack on Saturday in the province of Ituri on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group associated to the so-called Islamic State.

Acting head of the chiefdom of Walese Vonkutu Dieudonne Malangayi first stated that 14 people died, but later informed AFP that more remains had been discovered in the bush and that the death toll could grow even higher.

“People searching for the victims’ bodies discovered 16 more in the bush, totaling 30 civilians massacred,” he stated.

At least 30 people were killed in the attack, according to a UN official.

According to a bystander who assisted in the search for bodies, the deceased were mostly attacked with machetes or shot.

Augustin Muhindo Musavuli, a local elder who helped with the search, said he saw 17 bodies, most of whom were hacked to death with a machete but also shot. Some had their throats sliced, while others had their bowels removed.

He told AFP via phone from Bunia, “We went into the bush with young people, followed by military.” “We used motobikes to transport the bodies… Many individuals died.”

The ADF, which the US has designated as a terrorist organization, is the deadliest among a slew of armed militias roaming the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo.

North Kivu and Ituri provinces have been under siege since May, with the army and police displacing civilian authority in their war against armed groups.

Malangayi claimed that after being notified of insurgent movements in the area on Friday, the army did nothing.

“In the morning (on Saturday), ADF rebels invaded and operated all day,” he claimed. He accused them of robbing people’s homes and shops, as well as murdering largely farmers.

The ADF began as a rebel group in Uganda’s neighboring country in 1996, but is now known as the Islamic State’s Central Africa Province.

Since 2013, it has been accused of killing thousands of people.

According to Malangayi, the bodies from Saturday’s incident were taken to local hospital morgues.

The leader of the local Red Cross, David Beyza Katabuka, claimed he wouldn’t be able to send a crew to bury the remains. “We are concerned about our security, and we lack the necessary tools to complete the task,” he explained.

In addition to ADF, Ituri has experienced intercommunal violence, which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people between 1999 and 2003.

A European, to be precise. Brief News from Washington Newsday.