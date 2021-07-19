At least 25 people were killed in a bombing in Baghdad, one of the deadliest attacks since January.

According to Iraqi security officials, a roadside bomb strike in a Baghdad suburb killed at least 25 people and injured dozens more at a nearby market on Monday.

Iraq’s military, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the explosion happened in Sadr City’s Wahailat market just a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday, a popular period for the market as customers look for gifts and supplies.

Following the detonation, vendors’ items were reduced to debris on the ground. They described the explosion to security forces while saving what they could.

Similar attacks in the vicinity have been claimed by the Islamic State, but no such claim has been made for the market blast.

According to the military statement, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrested the head of the federal police unit in charge of the market place area. An investigation has also been initiated, according to the statement.

A bomb exploded at a market in the highly populated region of eastern Baghdad for the third time this year.

A bomb planted under a kiosk in another Sadr City market detonated in June, injuring 15 people. A vehicle bomb blast in Sadr City killed at least four individuals in April. An explosive device affixed to a parked automobile at the market caused the explosion.

The incident comes two months before the federal elections, which are set for Oct. 10.

Large bomb assaults in Baghdad, which were previously virtually daily, have lessened in recent years, following IS’s loss on the battlefield in 2017.

However, the attacks continue. A dual suicide attack in a bustling business location in central Baghdad killed around 30 people in January. It was the deadliest bombing in Iraq’s capital in three years.