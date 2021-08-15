At least 20 people were killed in a fuel tank explosion in Lebanon.

According to the Red Cross and official media, a fuel tank exploded in Lebanon’s northern region of Akkar, killing at least 20 people and injuring almost 80 others.

The catastrophe swamped medical facilities and prompted a search for the missing, adding to the country’s sorrow, which was already beset by an economic crisis and acute fuel shortages that crippled hospitals and caused lengthy power outages.

The Lebanese Red Cross announced on Twitter that “our teams have taken 20 dead bodies… from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area.”

There were also 79 other persons hurt, according to the report.

According to the official National News Agency, a container of fuel that the army had taken exploded, as part of an effort by the military to prevent suppliers from hoarding.

The explosion occurred after scuffles between “people who gathered around the container to fill up gasoline” overnight, according to the report.

The soldiers had left the area before the confrontation and the explosion, according to the news agency.

An employee at an Akkar hospital, Yassine Metlej, said the institution had received at least seven bodies as well as scores of burn sufferers.

He told AFP, “The remains are so burnt that we can’t identify them.”

“Some people have lost their faces, while others have lost their arms.”

He claimed that the hospital had to turn away the majority of the injured because it lacked the necessary equipment to treat severe burns.

First responders got reports of an explosion soon before 2:00 a.m., according to George Kettaneh of the Lebanese Red Cross (2300 GMT).

He cautioned that the tragedy will put further strain on the country’s only two burns centers, which are located in Tripoli, in the north, and Beirut, the capital.

Following the explosion, more than 30 injured persons arrived to Akkar hospital, according to an employee who only wanted to be named as Mohammad.

“They all have burns,” he added, adding that many of them were turned away because the hospital lacked the necessary equipment to handle such situations.

Many patients were sent to the Al-Salam hospital in Tripoli, which is more than 25 kilometers (16 miles) away.

Patients with charred arms and legs were seen by an AFP correspondent on the scene.

The overcrowding at Al-Salam caused many people to seek treatment at Beirut’s Geitawi hospital, which was also struggling to keep up with the flow of burn patients.

“To receive the wounded from the agonizing incident in Akkar’s al-Talil at the ministry’s expense and without reluctance,” Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan urged hospitals around the country.

