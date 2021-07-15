At least 20 people have died in Germany as Europe is battered by storms.

Heavy rains and floods have killed at least 20 people in Germany and left around 50 people missing, with several houses collapsing due to rising waters on Thursday.

Unusually strong rains also wreaked havoc in neighboring Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium, killing four more people.

The states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) in Germany have been affected the worst by the downpour, which has forced rivers to overflow their banks and threatens to flood more homes.

As helicopters circled above, desperate inhabitants took cover on the rooftops of their homes, hoping to be rescued from the swelling waves.

Annemarie Mueller, 65, said her town of Mayen had been entirely unprepared for the devastation as she stood on her balcony, looking out at her flooded garden and garage.

“No one saw this coming; where did all this rain come from?” She told AFP, “It’s insane.”

“We feared it would tear the door down because it made such a huge noise and came down so quickly.”

Merkel expressed her dismay at the tragedy and praised the “tireless volunteers and emergency service employees” who were on the scene.

Armin Laschet, the NRW leader who is hoping to succeed Merkel in the September elections, canceled a party gathering in Bavaria to assess the damage in Germany’s most populous state.

“We will stand by the towns and people who have been impacted,” Laschet told reporters in Hagen, wearing rubber boots.

Six houses were carried away by floods in the municipality of Schuld south of Bonn, killing four people, according to a police spokeswoman in Koblenz.

Several further remains were discovered in flooded cellars, and eight more persons were reported dead in the Euskirchen district.

With more rain, the environment ministry in Rhineland-Palatinate has warned that floodwaters on the Rhine and Moselle rivers will rise.

There were 135,000 houses without power in NRW alone.

In the towns of Altena and Werdohl, emergency workers struggled to remove people from dangerous buildings, and two firefighters were murdered in the line of duty.

Residents were invited to send in videos and images that could aid in the search, and police established a crisis hotline for people to report missing loved ones.

Juergen Pfoehler, a regional official, advised residents to stay at home “and, if feasible, move to higher floors” of their homes.

To aid in the rescue efforts, the German military dispatched 400 soldiers across the two impacted states.

