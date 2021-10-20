At Least 14 people are killed in a suspected Islamic State bombing, according to live updates.

A bomb blast targeting a military bus moving through the Syrian capital on Wednesday morning killed at least 14 persons and injured several others.

The attack, which is considered to be the bloodiest in Damascus in years, was carried out by the Islamic State terror group, although no one has yet claimed responsibility. It comes following a recent wave of strikes on government troops battling to keep control after President Bashar al-forces Assad’s retook the great majority of territory from various terror organizations.

Syrian official television broadcast footage of the burning bus, as well as images of soldiers hosing out the wreckage. An inquiry into how the attack occurred and who is to blame is still underway.

