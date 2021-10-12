At least 134 Yemeni rebels have been killed in recent Marib-area strikes, according to the coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition reported on Tuesday that more than 130 Yemeni rebels were killed in air strikes south of Marib, but military sources said the insurgents took a neighborhood 25 kilometers (16 miles) south of the important city.

Since battle for Marib erupted again last month, hundreds of Iranian-backed Huthi rebels and government loyalists have killed.

Marib is the internationally recognized government’s last stronghold in Yemen’s oil-rich north.

After the coalition stated air operations the day before killed more than 150 rebels, dozens of further strikes were carried out in the Abdiya region of Marib province.

“We struck nine Huthi militia military vehicles in Abdiya, and their losses topped 134 people,” according to a coalition statement cited by Saudi state media.

Despite the air campaign, the rebels “are on the outskirts of Marib city from various sides after fighting traitors and mercenaries… from several districts in Marib and liberating them totally,” according to their spokesman Yahya Saree.

The rebels took Al-Jawbah region in southern Marib province on Tuesday, according to military sources.

After fierce skirmishes with rebels, pro-government troops retreated from their posts in Al-Jawbah, they told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Huthis have infiltrated the district, according to locals, who say they are moving “quickly.”

Yemen has been devastated by a seven-year conflict pitting Shiite rebels against the government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military alliance.

In 2014, the rebels overran Sanaa, the country’s capital, roughly 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Marib, triggering a Saudi-led intervention the following year to prop up the government.

Since then, tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced.

The insurgents rarely report casualties within their own ranks.

A vehicle bombing struck a convoy carrying the governor of Aden, the government’s transitional seat of authority, on Sunday, killing six persons. He made it through the attack.

The Aden blast, according to Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed, was a “escalation” by the rebels.

“Huthi militias are escalating their aggression… Iran’s extreme leadership is pushing the Huthis toward further violence,” Saeed told reporters in Cairo.

Riyadh accuses Iran of arming and supplying the Huthis with drones, while Tehran claims it only gives political support to the rebels.

Marib is strategically important for controlling Yemen's north, as it sits at a crossroads between the southern and northern regions. Analysts believe that if it falls, the Huthis will be emboldened to march towards the government-controlled south.