At least 134 Yemeni rebels have been killed in recent Marib-area strikes, according to the coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition announced Tuesday that more than 130 Yemeni rebels were killed in strikes south of Marib, but military sources said the insurgents took a district 25 kilometers (16 miles) south of the crucial city.

Since battle for Marib erupted again this month after a push in February, hundreds of Iran-backed Huthi rebels and government loyalists have died.

Marib is the internationally recognized government’s last stronghold in Yemen’s oil-rich north.

After the coalition stated air operations the day before killed more than 150 rebels, dozens of further strikes were carried out in the Abdiya region of Marib province.

“We struck nine Huthi militia military vehicles in Abdiya, and their losses topped 134 people,” according to a coalition statement cited by Saudi state media.

The insurgents rarely report casualties within their own ranks.

Despite the air campaign, the Huthis “are on the outskirts of Marib city from various sides after fighting traitors and mercenaries… from several districts in Marib and liberating them totally,” according to their spokesman Yahya Saree.

According to military sources, the rebels have taken control of the Al-Jawbah area in Marib’s southern region.

After fierce skirmishes with rebels, pro-government troops retreated from their posts in Al-Jawbah, they told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Residents reported that the Huthis had invaded the district and that they were moving “quickly.”

Yemen has been devastated by a seven-year conflict pitting Shiite rebels against the government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military alliance.

In 2014, the rebels overran Sanaa, the country’s capital, roughly 120 kilometers west of Marib, triggering a Saudi-led intervention the following year to back up the government.

Since then, tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced. Many people have migrated to Marib, which has seen a population explosion since the war began.

A vehicle bombing struck a convoy carrying the governor of Aden, the government’s transitional seat of authority, on Sunday, killing six persons. He made it through the attack.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed told reporters in Cairo, “This is an escalation of bloodshed by Huthi militias… a hardline administration in Iran is driving the Huthis towards further violence.”

Riyadh accuses Iran of arming and supplying the Huthis with drones, while Tehran claims it only gives the rebels political support.

Using drones and missiles, the Huthi terrorists have repeatedly attacked Saudi Arabia in cross-border strikes.

Tim Lenderking, the US ambassador to Yemen, launched a new peace effort on Friday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.