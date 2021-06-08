At least 132 people were killed in a jihadist attack in Burkina Faso, Africa, while hundreds more fled their villages.

Officials stated Monday that a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso’s Solhan hamlet left at least 132 people dead and numerous others wounded. According to the Associated Press, the attack was the country’s worst in years, forcing almost 800 people to flee to the nearby town of Sebba.

According to the administration, jihadists began killing people and torching homes and the local market on Friday night. Many of the injured residents were transferred to hospitals in Dori and Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso’s capital. An relief worker said he observed more than 40 people fleeing the attack with bullet and burn wounds, while an unidentified local journalist told the Associated Press that he saw wounded victims laying all over the Dori hospital floor.

For the past five years, the army of Burkina Faso has been unable to stop Islamist attacks. According to Héni Nsaibia, a senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, Sahel specialists believe the assault was carried out by the Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM, the province’s most powerful party.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

“The terrorists withdrew and planted explosives to hinder army access after the attack in Solhan; both the geographic aspect and the deployment of explosives in this manner are not typical of Islamic State, but rather JNIM modus operandi,” Nsaibia stated.

The airstrikes were in response to the presence of community volunteers fighting with the army in the region. Volunteers have become both perpetrators of violence against civilians and targets for jihadis accusing them of helping the army since the program began last year, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

“The militarization of the counter-terrorism war has resulted in more insecurity than benefits, and both sides, jihadis and pro-state militias, are targeting civilians,” said Tanguy Quidelleur, a Ph.D. candidate at the Institute of Social Sciences and Politics who has studied Sahelian self-defense groups.

After a secret cease-fire was struck between JNIM and the government, the West African country had seen relative tranquility in recent months. Jihadis told the Associated Press earlier this year that they were urged to lay down their weapons and that they don’t understand the sudden increase in violence.

“I believe there are new attacks.” This is a condensed version of the information.