At Kabul Hospital, Afghans look for survivors and pick up the dead.

On Friday in Kabul, a kid wailed in the back of a car, packed next to the coffin of a relative slain in the deadly blasts that soon overwhelmed the city’s hospitals.

After Thursday’s sunset blasts outside Kabul airport, he was among a mob of people who came at the capital’s Emergency Hospital to retrieve the bodies of loved ones.

The child peered down at the plywood box, wrapped in a white sheet, with his flushed face bowed between his crossed arms and tears wiped away with his scarf.

Abdul Majeed, another Afghan, came to the clinic to hunt for his brother, an 11th-grade student who was at the airport without any passports or paperwork, wanting to flee his home country’s “troubles.”

Majeed told AFP, “He wanted to fly abroad.”

“Unfortunately, following the back-to-back blasts, he went missing.”

As the deadline for evacuations came nearer, the explosions ripped through throngs gathered outside the airport, seeking to flee impending Taliban authority.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the strikes, which claimed the lives of dozens of people, including 13 US personnel.

Majeed claimed he saw hundreds of patients, both dead and living, taken to the hospital, which is a major trauma center, over night.

“I saw each and every one of them with my own eyes. He stated, “My brother was not among them.”

“I have investigated all of Kabul’s hospitals since yesterday but have been unable to locate him.”

Majeed claimed that his younger brother was a gifted student, but that “such an attitude has evolved in Afghanistan that everyone wants to move abroad, and that is due of the problems here.”

Others arrived on foot, fatigued from a sleepless night, to sit in groups outside the medical center’s walls, hoping for news from within.

One man exited from the gates clutching his phone, exhibiting a picture of a loved one receiving treatment to those gathered outside.

The bomb victim is on a hospital bed with his eyes closed and his face bandaged.

The hospital noted in a tweet on Friday that the “situation is still pretty severe.”

“Our three operating rooms have been working nonstop all night – the last procedure was at 4 a.m.”

“We have folks in acute and sub-intense care,” says the doctor.

Birds sang in the Kabul sunshine, but bloodstained garments strewn across the ground testified to the tragedy of the day before’s attacks.