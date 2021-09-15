At Kabul Airport, relics of the US war bear witness to a tumultuous exit.

On a bed in a deserted US barrack room at Kabul airport, a well-worn copy of “Not a Good Day to Die,” which tells how American forces nearly came undone fighting in Afghanistan in the early stages of the war, lies a well-worn copy of “Not a Good Day to Die,” which tells how American forces nearly came undone fighting in Afghanistan in the early stages of the war.

Two water bottles, a couple of empty bullet casings, and a smoke grenade are on a table next to it. Another has a bottle of Tabasco hot sauce, a staple of the US military.

A stench of rotting food pervades a separate room where a Taliban fighter armed with an M16 rifle takes pictures on his phone.

Signs of the 20-year US-led occupation of Afghanistan are still visible at Kabul’s airport a month after the Taliban took control, including clear evidence of Washington’s humiliating exit.

There’s even one more defiant message.

On a wall next to a picture of a woman in a tight-fitting dress is scrawled, “Taliban, just know you suck.”

Abdulrahman, a Taliban fighter, barely glances at it as he goes about his business.

Medical kits, vests, shoes, mattresses, toilet paper, documents, and other items from the United States are strewn about the military quarters of the airport, untouched by the country’s new rulers.

Abdulrahman is only stopped by a large wooden cross pinned to a wall, which he stares at without saying anything.

After a lightning offensive launched in May, Taliban fighters took Kabul on August 15 as the US and NATO began their final withdrawal.

In a staggering rout of US-trained and equipped Afghan government forces, they seized a string of provincial capitals in just ten days, meeting little or no resistance.

The United States, which had planned an orderly evacuation of Afghans who had assisted foreign forces during the 20-year occupation, was forced to airlift them out on short notice.

“The Taliban’s seizure of power was unthinkable… but the US exit was truly unthinkable,” said an Afghan security guard who had a front-row seat of the withdrawal operation from the civilian side of the airport.

The panic and confusion as the Taliban entered the capital was plain to see, he said.

“It was the first time I saw US soldiers like this.”

The state of what has been left behind bears testimony to the panicked exit.

In a field clinic at the US camp, next to a small fire station, first aid kits are hung on sandbags a few metres from an outdoor gym, a volleyball.