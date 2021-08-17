At Kabul Airport, a massive international airlift is underway.

Thousands of individuals fleeing Taliban rule went to Kabul airport on Tuesday, as a massive international airlift of Westerners and Afghans who worked with them proceeded.

Following a meeting of NATO member states on Tuesday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would send additional planes to reinforce the operation, and that evacuations were “gradually resuming” following chaotic scenes on Monday after commercial flights were halted.

The US has committed military forces to defend the evacuation in addition to planes, with troop numbers reaching 4,000 on Tuesday.

A top military official, Major General Hank Taylor, said the US wanted to raise the airlift to one plane per hour, carrying between 5,000 and 9,000 passengers per day.

“We are sure that we have taken the necessary procedures to return the airport to a safe and orderly state,” he said.

Former US President George W. Bush, who launched the US onslaught in Afghanistan 20 years ago, said Tuesday that the US “had the responsibility and the means” to remove Afghans who assisted Washington in the country.

More than 30,000 people are expected to be evacuated by plane from Kabul to US military locations in Kuwait and Qatar.

The Taliban had offered safe passage for anyone who wanted to flee through the airport, according to Washington on Tuesday.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told White House reporters, “The Taliban have advised us that they are willing to provide safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we plan to hold them to that commitment.”

According to him, the US was also “talking” with the Taliban about a timeline for the departure of thousands of American citizens and Afghans from the country on US military planes.

He further stated that since the fall of Kabul, President Joe Biden has not spoken with other foreign leaders.

Sullivan stated, “He has not yet spoken with any other international leaders.”

“Myself, Secretary (Antony) Blinken, and several other senior members of the team have been meeting with foreign counterparts on a daily basis, and we plan to continue doing so in the coming days.”

According to a report by a US defense analysis website that released a picture that went viral, 640 Afghan men, women, and children crowded into one Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport plane as they evacuated Kabul on Sunday.

A senior US official told the website Defense One that such a high number of passengers was not expected on a single flight, but many desperate people had gotten inside. Brief News from Washington Newsday.