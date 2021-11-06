At his funeral, Colin Powell was honored for his “dignity and loyalty.”

On Friday, three US presidents participated in honouring late US Secretary of State Colin Powell, as a polarized Washington came together for the four-star general and seasoned statesman’s funeral.

Powell’s wife, Alma, sat in the front row with Joe Biden, his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and former top diplomat Hillary Clinton at the National Cathedral to celebrate the pathbreaking African American who served four administrations and won global recognition over his lengthy career.

Madeleine Albright, Powell’s predecessor as Secretary of State, described Powell as “a figure that nearly transcended time, for his virtues were Homeric: honesty, dignity, loyalty, and an unshakable commitment to his calling and word.”

The ceremony was not attended by Biden’s immediate predecessor, Donald Trump, who blasted Powell after his death over his support for the Iraq war.

On October 18, the 84-year-old former four-star general died of Covid-19 problems.

Powell had been inoculated against the coronavirus, but his immune system had been compromised by cancer, and he was showing signs of Parkinson’s disease.

Michael Powell, his son, complimented him for his dedication to duty, particularly in the military.

In his remarks, Michael Powell remarked, “He loved the military with all his heart.”

“He understood that you couldn’t expect your troops to do anything you wouldn’t do yourself.”

Powell, a son of Jamaican immigrants, cracked glass ceilings throughout his career, which carried him from battle in Vietnam to being Ronald Reagan’s first Black national security advisor.

He served four presidents while avoiding partisan politics and resisting calls to seek for president or another post.

He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon from 1989 until 1993.

In 2001, Bush appointed him Secretary of State, resulting in the one blemish on his otherwise spotless record.

He claimed the US had evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in a February 2003 speech to the UN Security Council on behalf of the Bush administration.

The claim was used to justify the US invasion of Iraq a month later, although it was ultimately discovered to be false.