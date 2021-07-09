At his cousin’s wedding, a 22-year-old man collapses and dies.

Last weekend, a 22-year-old Italian man died of cardiac arrest while attending the wedding of one of his relatives.

According to the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, Danilo D’Argenio, from Grottolella in the province of Avellino, died about midnight on Saturday in the nearby province of Salerno after collapsing while partying in the venue’s garden.

The emergency personnel arrived swiftly and attempted unsuccessfully to resuscitate him. D’Argenio died after having a heart arrest, it was later revealed.

According to Anteprima24, his funeral was held at the church of Santa Maria Assunta in Cielo di Valle on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Following D’Argenio’s death, a friend posted on his Facebook page, “One day we shall meet again who knows where,” according to the publication. We’ll have done a fantastic job. The years have passed. “Have fun on your journey, my friend.”

D’Argenio’s family hired a lawyer to submit a complaint with the local prosecutor’s office to find out if there was any delay in first-aid operations at the hotel after he fell.

The autopsy on D’Argenio’s remains was performed on Thursday by a local medical examiner and a cardiologist, and the results of the examination might take up to 60 days, according to local publication Positano News.

Following D’Argenio’s death, some of his friends launched a campaign to make defibrillators available to young people in the region’s nightclubs, in the hopes of saving someone’s life.

Cardiologist Raffaele Gerardo Piscopo told the online publication Ottopagine that the campaign is a “great idea,” adding, “It is right to equip ourselves with these semi-automatic gadgets, which today also have a lower cost than a few years ago.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, heart attacks are uncommon in men under 45 and women under 55, but the risk of cardiac arrest in those beyond that age range is enhanced by multiple variables, including a lack of activity and stress.

However, after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, 29, experienced a cardiac arrest while playing in a European Championship soccer match, the likelihood of a young person having a heart attack has attracted attention in recent weeks.

Just a few days later, on Friday, June 18th. This is a condensed version of the information.