At her last EU summit, Merkel receives a standing ovation for her “monument.”

On Friday, European leaders showered accolades on German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she attended her final EU summit following a 16-year rule that saw the bloc go through tremendous ups and downs.

Merkel has attended 107 EU summits, witnessing some of the most dramatic events in recent European history, including the eurozone financial crisis, Syrian refugee inflows, Brexit, and the establishment of the bloc’s groundbreaking pandemic recovery fund.

According to an official in the room, the host of the meetings, European Council chief Charles Michel, stated in a closed-door salute to her, “You are a monument.”

After Merkel’s 26 counterparts gave her a standing ovation, Michel stated, “An EU summit without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel tower.”

He presented Merkel with a “artistic impression” of the Europa building, a contemporary glass-topped cube that hosts summits.

Xavier Bettel, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, described Merkel as a “compromise machine” who “generally did find something to unify us” during protracted intra-EU talks.

He said, “Europe will miss her.”

“She is someone who has left her mark on Europe for 16 years, assisting all 27 of us in making the right decisions with a lot of humanity at difficult circumstances,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania expressed his hope that Merkel, a “brilliant politician,” will remain in politics “in some shape or another.”

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg of Austria described her as “unquestionably a great European” and “a refuge of peace, if you will, within the European Union.”

He predicted that her departure would “leave a hole.”

Her final summit, a two-day event in Brussels, relied on her soft-power abilities to defuse a simmering dispute with Poland over Poland’s rejection of the EU’s legal order, which many feared may be the EU’s next existential danger.

On the first day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki upheld a judgement by his country’s Constitutional Court on October 7 that stated that EU law applied only in specified, limited areas and that Polish law prevailed in all others.

Merkel, who is backed by French President Emmanuel Macron, has spent a lot of political capital pressing for discussion with Poland, warning of a “cascade” of legal battles if the issue goes to the European Court of Justice.

The European Commission and nations such as the Netherlands and Belgium, which wanted a more forceful rebuke of Poland, received the message.