At France’s Presidential Palace, a female soldier was allegedly raped.

Authorities are investigating a French serviceman for reportedly rapping a female soldier guarding France’s presidential Élysée Palace, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

According to the Associated Press, the inquiry began on July 12 and the accused serviceman was interrogated as a “assisted witness,” which means he was not interviewed as a suspect facing potential charges.

President Emmanuel Macron, who is based in the Élysée, was apparently not present at the time of the alleged attack.

Macron was at a drinks gathering at the palace to celebrate a leaving senior commander on the evening of July 1, the day of the alleged rape.

Before departing the party, the president gave a brief speech, but the celebrations continued.

According to BBC News, the female soldier then accused her teammate of sexual assault.

The accused serviceman has been relocated away from his station, according to the Élysée Palace, and “steps have been taken immediately: listening, supporting, and accompanying the victim,” a presidential official told the AFP news agency.

According to the BBC, both the claimed victim and the suspected attacker knew each other and supposedly worked together in the building’s high-security staff office.

According to French media, Defense Minister Florence Parly has also opened an internal administrative probe into the alleged rape.