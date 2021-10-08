At Flood Cafe, Thai diners whetted their appetites.

Customers perch precariously on wooden stools as murky brown floodwater licks at their tables at a Thai restaurant that has taken dining with a water view to the next level.

Flooding has been triggered by Tropical Storm Dianmu and strong monsoon rainfall in 33 Thai provinces, inundating over 300,000 homes and killing nine people.

Flooding is likely in Bangkok’s riverside areas in the coming days, and further storms are expected to slam the nation next week.

The Chaopraya Antique Cafe in Nonthaburi, part of Bangkok’s spread upriver from the city center, has benefited from the crisis.

The restaurant is packed with guests eating miang kham, a hot leaf-wrapped appetizer, giggling and jumping on their seats while boats and rice barges float past the Chao Phraya River, sending waves of caramel-colored water towards them in the afternoons and evenings.

When the flooding started, owner Titiporn Jutimanon planned to close the restaurant, but soon realized that customers didn’t mind being in the middle of it.

“Customer word of mouth has propagated the concept,” he told AFP, adding that footage of the eccentric eatery rapidly became popular on social media.

As a devastating third wave of coronavirus infections took hold this year, restaurants in Bangkok and other hotspots yoyoed in and out of bans on in-house dining.

In September, Thai officials relaxed restrictions, allowing in-house meals to resume as the number of new cases dropped to roughly 10,000 per day, down from a high of 23,000 in August.

According to the Thai Restaurant Association, 50,000 eateries have permanently closed, and Titiporn is happy to be able to keep his doors open.

“I don’t think the restaurant would survive if I were to lock it down again,” he remarked.

Titiporn explained that running a flooded restaurant is a lot of labor.

“You have to maneuver your way through floodwaters while holding the customers’ food,” he added, adding that at the end of the day, personnel must sweep up muck.

Young individuals and families have raved about the experience.

“The economy is in poor shape right now… It’s a fantastic idea, in my opinion. The business owner has turned adversity into opportunity “Neung, a 49-year-old consumer, stated.

Many countries’ health authorities advise people not to swim in flood water or expose themselves to it.

Infections can be spread by feces from overflowing sewage, chemicals, and industrial waste, and skin infections can be spread by touch with open wounds.