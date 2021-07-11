At Delta, Janet Yellen is ‘very concerned,’ and other variants pose a threat to COVID recovery.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has expressed her fear that new coronavirus varieties could jeopardize the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

According to Agence France-Presse, she told reporters following a G20 conference in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, “We are very concerned about the Delta version and other variants that could develop and undermine recovery.”

“We are a global economy in which what happens in one region of the world has an impact on all other countries.”

Representatives from the Group of 20 countries addressed ways to work together to address a range of global concerns, including putting an end to the pandemic, Yellen said at a news conference following the meeting.

“Right now, the greatest strategy to fight this epidemic is more equal vaccine distribution worldwide and, when possible, more fiscal policy support,” Yellen added.

While the US has made “substantial” progress in distributing COVID vaccines, she stated that “we know that the pandemic is far from under control” in many regions of the world, including low-income countries.

“And we’re all still at risk as long as the virus spreads,” she added. “To that end, the United States has committed to sharing 580 million vaccine doses, and I’ve asked my G20 counterparts to do more.”

“We also discussed the pandemic’s accompanying economic crises and its impact on low-income countries,” she continued. According to some estimates, the global economic recession will obliterate decades of progress in the fight against extreme poverty in these areas. We will provide support,” the G20 said this weekend.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.