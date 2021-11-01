At COP26, Prince Charles stated that the world is on a “warlike footing.”

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) on Monday, Prince Charles addressed world leaders that the threat of climate change puts the globe on a “warlike stance.”

Prince Charles has long been a proponent of more aggressive climate-change policies.

In 2007, he established the Prince’s Mayday Network, a group of enterprises dedicated to combating climate change.

He cautioned on Monday that the time for world leaders to act has “literally run out.”

“Climate change and biodiversity loss are indistinguishable,” warned Prince Charles. “In reality, they constitute an even bigger existential threat, to the point where we need to place ourselves on a warlike stance.” Prince Charles advocated for a “Marshall-like plan for nature, people, and planet” in September 2020. The conference runs from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. The event will “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,” according to the official website for COP26 in the United Kingdom. The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international agreement that intends to “keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius, in comparison to pre-industrial levels.” The COVID-19 pandemic, which Prince Charles stated demonstrates “just how catastrophic a worldwide, cross-border threat might be,” was also mentioned. He also promoted international cooperation, urging “countries to come together to create the atmosphere that allows every sector of industry to take the action required.” Prince Charles also warned that the spending required to transition to a sustainable, green economy will be trillions, not billions of dollars.